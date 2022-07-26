MP Rain Woes: Three die of electrocution after lightning, thunderstorm hit Rewa

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Three people allegedly died of electrocution due to lightning at different places in the Rewa district.

The first accident happened in Bandhi village in the Gud police station area. A laborer who was working in his field got electrocuted by lightning.

The second incident was reported in the Tilakhan village of the Baikunthpur area where a woman returning from the field died due to lightning.

Similarly, the third accident occurred in Bagdha village of Baikunthpur area where an old man had gone to his farm for cattle-grazing.

Besides, the state recorded a 23% surplus rainfall. The West division recorded 46% surplus rainfall while the east division recorded 2% deficit rainfall. The state recorded 470mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 382.8mm.

Similarly, the west division recorded 511mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 350.7mm. East division recorded 417.8mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 424.7 mm.