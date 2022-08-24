e-Paper Get App

MP Rain Fury: CM Shivraj conducts aerial inspection of Chambal region

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 10:22 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The rain fury in the Chambal region due to the incessant rains seems to deteriorate more. Hundreds of villages in the region have come under the grip of floods.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Morena and conducted an aerial survey of the flooded areas.

He assured the victims of all sorts of help. Instructions were given to the administration for the preparation of immediate compensation.

"More than one hundred villages of Bhind and Sheopur are affected by the flood. All the villagers have been taken out safely and taken to relief camps. It is a time of crisis for all of us."

