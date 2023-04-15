MP: PSC special main exams start in four cities on Saturday

Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The special mains of the state services examination-2019 will be conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) in four cities viz Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur from April 15 to 20.

A total of 1,815 candidates out of 2,721 eligible for it had registered for the special exam. Three centres have been set up for the exams in the city.

Observers have been appointed in all the centres for hassle-free exams.

The state service preliminary exam-2019 was held in 2020 as per 2015 Rules. The results, however, were declared as per the amended Rules of 2020.

Later, the main exam was also conducted last year. Following a petition, the High Court had declared amended Rules of 2020 ultra vires and directed MPPSC to declare revised results of the preliminary exam.

After declaring revised results, MPPSC had announced plans to hold main exams once again for all selected candidates.

Those already selected in 2019 moved court after which the ruling came for holding a special main exam for candidates declared selected in the revised results. The figure of such candidates was 2,721 but only 1,815 candidates registered for the special exam.

According to the High Court order, on the basis of the results of the two examinations (old main exam and special exam which is to be conducted), a fresh list of selected candidates in terms of Recruitment Rules, 2015 for interview will be prepared by merging and normalising the two lists as per the process adopted by the MPPSC on previous occasions.

