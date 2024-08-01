 MP: Provisions For Lactating Mothers & Baby Friendly Facilities Must In All Trains, Says MP Kavita Patidar
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 02:03 AM IST
article-image
Kavita Patidar proposing her suggestions to the members of Rajya Sabha. | Sansad TV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In her address to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, MP Kavita Patidar highlighted the pressing challenges faced by lactating mothers during rail travel, particularly the difficulties encountered while breastfeeding. Patidar emphasised the necessity of implementing baby-friendly facilities on trains to ensure the safety and comfort of mothers and their infants.

Patidar referenced the Railway Minister's Mother's Day introduction of foldable 'baby berths' in selected Northern Railway divisions as a pilot project. These berths provide additional space for parents to comfortably lay down their infants, equipped with stoppers to prevent falls. When not in use, the baby berth can be folded to resemble a regular seat.

Urging the central government to expand this initiative, Patidar called for the implementation of baby berths on all trains. She stressed the importance of providing these facilities to prevent any discomfort or danger to mothers and their children during their journey.

The MP pointed out that millions travel by train daily, including thousands of lactating mothers who often face significant challenges in feeding and putting their children to sleep. The introduction of baby berths could mitigate these issues and reduce the risk of accidents involving children.

She advocated for prioritising this initiative for the benefit of mothers and their infants, reflecting a strong commitment to women's rights and safety. In her discussion with the media, Patidar reiterated the critical need for such facilities, underscoring the importance of addressing the specific needs of travelling mothers to ensure a safer and more comfortable journey for all.

