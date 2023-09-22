MP: Primary Students Made To Clean Bathroom, Collect Dung

Representative image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): District education officer (DEO) Sudeep Basu has show caused school headmaster over primary school children being forced to clean bathroom and collect dung from the premises. The incident was reported from Government Primary EGS School of Bhalot village in Mandsaur district.

Principal Vandana Parmar allegedly made school kids clean the bathroom and collect dung from the premises. Basu said that notice was served to Parmar. He also assured of departmental action if her reply was found unsatisfactory. Sarpanch of Bhalot village Nanalal Kumawat had shot video of the incident at Government Primary EGS School in Nai Abadi locality. The video later went viral on social media. In the video, school girls were seen cleaning bathroom.

In the second video, school girls were seen picking up dung with utensils in their hands. School headmaster Vandana Parmar was also seen in the video. Realising that a video of the incident was being made, a teacher stopped the girls. Another teacher was heard claiming that it was school work and children had to clean the school themselves.