MP POLL: Guidelines Issued For Installation Of Hoardings 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The guidelines for the installation of advertisement hoardings regarding elections have been issued by collector and district magistrate Ilayaraja T on Wednesday.

As per the guidelines, installation of any kind of unauthorised cut-outs, banners, posters, flex, flags and other promotional materials will be completely prohibited. Under the advertising policy, permissions have been given to display advertisements on hoardings at various places in the city.

Generally, permission is not taken from the concerned local body for advertisements placed on a day-to-day basis. During the Assembly Elections 2023, it will be mandatory to take prior permission or no objection from the Corporation for displaying any kind of election-related or political advertisements at all such legal and permitted places.

In order to display political advertisements or election-related advertisements at all valid advertisement places within the jurisdiction of the concerned local body, individuals, organisations and candidate parties will first submit an application to the concerned local body in the format prescribed by the concerned local body.

The language or matter to be written on the publicity or advertisement board will also have to be mentioned along with the application form. This will form the basis for the issuance of the no-objection letter by the concerned local body.

On the basis of permission or no objection certificate from the concerned local body, various advertising agencies will be able to display political advertisements at valid places in accordance with the prescribed conditions in the interest of the applied person, institution, candidate, after receiving their prescribed conditions or fees.

While granting permission or no objection by the concerned local body, no fee of any kind other than the prescribed fee will be received from the candidate or political party. It has been clarified that this permission or no objection can be given only for the already approved listed places.

This order will be applicable in the entire revenue border area of Indore district.

Any kind of political advertisement or propaganda will be prohibited on government, public community buildings or property or land in municipal corporation or rural areas.

