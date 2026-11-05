MP Police Lack Basic Tyre-Killer Technology To Stop Smugglers, Dewas Inspector's Death Exposes Dangerous Gaps In Vehicle Interception |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The death of Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri, who was run over by a truck suspected to be involved in liquor smuggling in Dewas, has exposed a disturbing gap in Madhya Pradesh police's preparedness: personnel are risking their lives to stop speeding vehicles, but lack adequate equipment to intercept them safely.

While smugglers use heavy vehicles to evade police, the force continues to struggle with basic interception technology. Indore police have procured just four portable tyre killers, but these have reportedly remained unused. No comparable equipment has been reported across the wider state police network.

The contrast with other states is striking

Rajasthan Had Nail-Studded Planks In 2017

According to reports published in December 2017, Rajasthan had established six cow protection checkposts each in Alwar and Bharatpur districts. Police quick response teams alerted checkposts ahead while pursuing suspicious vehicles. Personnel used wooden planks fitted with nails to puncture the tyres of fleeing vehicles. Similar equipment was available at the Chikani police outpost in Alwar.

Reports from 2016 also documented cow protection groups in Haryana and Rajasthan using makeshift tyre killers, although their use by private organisations raised safety and legality concerns.

Other States Adopt Modern Technology

Haryana Police installed tyre-killer spikes at Gurugram's Sirhaul border in February 2024. Lucknow Police installed tyre crushers at two locations in April 2024 to curb wrong-side driving. Ahmedabad and Raipur have also undertaken similar initiatives.

SOP Without Equipment

A senior Indore police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a standard operating procedure (SOP) for vehicle checking was introduced a few months ago following incidents involving police personnel. However, the necessary equipment has not been provided.

Another senior officer said every police station should have portable tyre killers and sturdy foldable barricades that can be transported in police vehicles.

Officers also stressed regular training in raids, vehicle interception, safe positioning, monitoring driver movements and responding when drivers suddenly accelerate. Training must also cover the lawful and proportionate use of firearms during high-risk operations.

Tyre killers alone cannot immediately stop heavy trucks. Their deployment requires trained personnel, proper barricading and backup teams.