MP Police Intensify Drug Awareness Drive Across Villages, Schools In Udaigarh | FP photo

Udaigarh (Madhya Pradesh): Udaigarh police have intensified their anti-drug awareness campaign by visiting villages, schools, weekly markets and gram panchayat premises to educate people about the dangers of substance abuse.

The campaign is being conducted under the state's Nasha Se Doori Hai Zaroori initiative under the guidance of Aalirajpur SP Raghuvansh Kumar Singh, ASP Jyoti Umath Baghel and Jobat SDOP Ashutosh Patel.

Police station in-charge Brijbhushan Hirve and his team have been interacting directly with villagers to explain the social, financial and legal consequences of drug addiction. They urged residents to work together to build a drug-free society.

Police also organised awareness sessions in secondary, model and higher secondary schools, encouraging students to stay away from drugs and focus on education, sports and career development.

Students took a pledge to remain drug-free and spread the message among family members and friends.