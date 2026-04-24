MP Police Destroy Seized Liquor Worth ₹1.64 Crore In Badnawar

Police Destroy Seized Liquor Worth ₹1.64cr |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Police carried out a large-scale destruction of seized liquor, a total of Rs 1.64 crore, at the municipal council’s trenching ground on Friday. The operation began at 12 pm and continued until 3 pm under official supervision.

Badnawar police destroyed around 9,360 bulk litres of liquor seized in multiple cases over several years, worth Rs 1.5 crore. Meanwhile, Kanwan police disposed of over 12,000 bulk litres of seized liquor from separate cases, valued at approximately Rs 14.4 lakh.

Authorities transported the seized stock in trucks from both police stations to the trenching ground, where officials spread the liquor and destroyed it using a dumper. The operation was conducted after obtaining permission from the collector and SP. SDM Priyanka Mimrot and SDOP Arvind Singh Tomar were present.