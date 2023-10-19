MP: Pesticide-Laced Water Kills Uncle-Nephew Duo, 10 Hospitalised

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his nephew died after consuming water laced with pesticide in Barwani on Wednesday. The toxic water also afflicted 10 other family members, five of whom were admitted to Sendhwa Civil Hospital. Four others were admitted to Chopra Hospital in Jalgaon and one to Shirpur Hospital, Maharashtra.

A family member Nilesh More shared details of the incident. He said that around a fortnight ago, 12 members of a family from Dhanora village had gone to Pipalkotha in Maharashtra for labour work. Seven of them returned to the village on Wednesday evening. Soon after return, they suffered from vomiting and diarrhea and were rushed to hospital.

Tragically, Ratilal (13) and Tira (40) succumbed to the illness late on Wednesday night, while others remained under medical care. The family alleged that Pipalkotha farm owner had mixed pesticide in water tank. The family had used the water for consumption.

Dr Ritesh Kag of Sendhwa Civil Hospital stated that two of the affected individuals died before arriving at hospital. The exact cause of the poisoning, whether from tainted food or water, remains unclear, pending a detailed post-mortem report.