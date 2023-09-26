MP: Panic Grips Villagers As Leopard Spotted In Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the residents of Jainabad region of Burhanpur district as a leopard was spotted, especially children and elderly people who were scared to venture out in evening fearing an attack. Frequent sighting of a leopard has been reported from the region.

Imran Baig, a local farmer sighted a leopard sitting on a culvert while he was going to the fields. However, he escaped the attack as he was travelling by car with closed windows. He said the leopards seemed to be hungry and fierce and attempted to attack but soon disappeared into the nearby forests.

DFO Vijay Singh said that the department has been informed about leopard and continuously running search operations. Forest officials said leopard pugmarks were found in and around the village. Rescue teams are keeping a vigil round-the-clock to help the villagers.

Earlier, an adult leopard was spotted in Indira Colony which triggered panic among villagers for 10 days. Similarly, leopard was also sighted in Bhatkheda colony of Nepanagar. A cage was also installed by the forest department to catch him but it could not be captured.

The forest department has urged the farmers to remain vigilant and avoid going to fields at night. Meanwhile, a leopard was also sighted behind St Xavier's School on Wednesday morning.

