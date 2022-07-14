e-Paper Get App

MP Panchayat Polls: It is BJP in Sendhwa

The wife of MLA Gyarsilal Rawat who contested from Ward No 10 stood in the third position. Here, BJP candidate Ledalibai defeated Jayajabai by 8,933 votes.

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party claimed three out of four janpad panchayat seats in Sendhwa. Former minister Antar Singh Arya's daughter-in-law Kavita Vikas Arya defeated her rival candidate Punibai by a massive margin of 16,708 votes, informed party spokesman Sunil Agrawal.

Agrawal informed that Kavita Arya contested against Punibai from Ward No 12, where she got 23,950 votes, while her rival candidate got 7,242 votes. Women Congress district president Subhadra Parmar stood at third position with 6,219 votes.

In Ward No 9, Congress's Dhigaj Sildar Patel, Sukhlal Parmar and MLA son Rakesh were defeated by the BJP candidates. Here, the MLA's son stood fourth. Bhaydas emerged victorious by a margin of 7,012 votes as he got 15350 votes, followed by Sildar 8,338 votes, Sukhlal 7,960 and Rakesh who got 6,502 votes.

On this victory, former minister Arya said that today the people have avenged the deceit committed by the Congress with the public and the farmers.

