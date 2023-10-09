 MP: Over 600 Cartons Of Illicit Liquor Seized From Truck; Driver Held
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A truck driver was arrested for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor under Rajgarh police station in Sardarpur town during a checking drive, the police said on Sunday. At least 600 cartons of illicit liquor, being smuggled in the truck filled with straw have been seized. As per information accessed, after the police received information about a truck carrying illicit liquor on Saturday night, a patrolling team was directed to launch a checking drive. Following directives, the Rajgarh police team launched a checking drive on Indore-Ahmedabad four-lane highway and intercepted a vehicle (MP09GE8546) carrying illicit liquor.

During checking, the police found various cartons of illicit liquor and upon asking the driver, he couldn’t produce relevant documents for the same. The driver was arrested and over 600 cartons of illicit liquor worth over lakhs have been seized and the vehicle was impounded at Rajgarh police station. The estimated price of seized liquor is said to be around Rs 32 lakh. The driver identified as Lal Singh of Pipli under Jhabua police station limits was arrested. An FIR has been registered at Rajgarh police station and police are questioning the accused.

