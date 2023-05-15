MP: Over 200 farmers fill up forms on the first day in Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): On the opening day of the state government farmers' interest waiver scheme, more than 200 farmers from Meghnagar tehsil of Jhabua district have submitted their applications to avail the benefit of the scheme. On Sunday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched the scheme and appealed to maximum farmers in the state to avail the benefit of the scheme. Under this, the government has announced interest waiver on outstanding crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

After the announcement, 3,770 farmers registered in total 6 cooperative societies of Meghnagar block will get the benefit of the interest waiver scheme. In Meghnagar, till 5 pm on Sunday, more than 200 farmers in the Adim Jati Service Cooperative Limited Committees under Meghnagar block had submitted their applications for interest waiver to the committee.

BJP leader Mukesh Mehta, managing director (MD) of Cooperative Bank Meghnagar Mannusingh Khatedia, in-charge officer Mahesh Yadav, Sanjay Nagar, Mahendra Hada of the organisation were present in the programme organised at Meghnagar Tribal Service Cooperative Society.

The committee employees welcomed the farmers who came to participate in the Interest Waiver Scheme with garlands. On the first day, 14 of the government's interest waiver scheme on farmers' crop loans, applications of farmers were filled in Adim Jati Seva Sahakari Maryadit Samiti Rambhapur, Mandli, Madrani, Naugawana, Pachpipliya, and Meghnagar. Sanjay Nagar, associated with the organisation, said that the government has waived a total of Rs 5.20 crore interest of the farmers of all the institutions. For this the work of filling up application forms will be done at a fast pace in all the institutions from Monday.