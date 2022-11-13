MP: Out of jail, molestation case accused rapes 9-year-old girl

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested a 38-year-old man who had been released from jail in a case of molestation of a 4-year-old girl for raping a 9-year-old girl in the Rajendra Nagar area on Saturday. He abducted the girl sleeping with her parents and sexually assaulted her.

According to Rajendra Nagar police station-in-charge Ajay Kumar Mishra, the parents of the girl lodged a complaint on Saturday afternoon that their daughter had been abducted while she was sleeping with her parents late on Friday and raped.

The girl’s father is the caretaker of a building in the area and they were sleeping out in the open. After sexually assaulting the girl, the accused threatened her and left her there. The parents came to know of the incident after the girl revealed the details to them on Saturday morning. The parents first looked for the accused in the area, but, as they did not find, they lodged a police complaint.

As the accused was unidentified, the police had to face a tough time identifying him. Footage from CCTVs installed at various locations was scanned by the police and they found the suspect near the spot. The footage was seen by some people in the Choithram Mandi area. Thus, the accused could be identified and arrested on Saturday night.

TI Mishra said the accused had been identified as Chaman. He was in jail after being convicted in a case of molestation of a 4-year-old girl in Bhanwarkuan in 2012. He had been released from jail a month ago and was working in the Mandi area. When, he spotted the girl sleeping with her parents, he took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her. The accused is being grilled further.