MP News: Upset Over Village Tag For Nagda In KBC Episode, Man Moves Court | Representative Image

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): An episode of popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) sparked a row after its host and actor Amitabh Bachchan described Nagda town in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district as a ‘water-scarce’ village.

The incident refers to an episode aired on December 23, 2025.

Amid the outrage, Nagda resident and advocate Laxman Sundara recently filed a complaint with the Nagda Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court and demanded that a case be registered against Bachchan as well as channel network Gaurav Banerjee.

The court accepted the complaint and directed the case to be registered in the Case Information System (CIS) and the relevant police station to submit a report. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 9.

The complaint stated that calling Nagda a ‘small village’ is unfair to its residents and the place’s identity.

Advocates Rajesh Mandwariya from Alot and Deepmala Awana from Nagda, representing the case, stated that misleading information about the city of Nagda was presented on such a major national programme, which has damaged the city’s image.

According to advocate Jaina Shrimal, the programme described Nagda as a small water-scarce village, which is factually incorrect.

The complaint stated that Nagda is a major railway junction in the Malwa region, with a population of over 150,000. It has emerged as an industrial city. It further stated that former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced three times to make Nagda a district.

Local residents have raised strong objections against the comment and have claimed that it was an attempt to ruin the city’s industrial image.