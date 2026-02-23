MP News: The Timeless Rhythm Of Bhagoria Returns To Nimar-Malwa | FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): The vibrant tribal festival of Bhagoria has once again come alive across the Nimar-Malwa region, filling village markets in Alirajpur, Jhabua, Barwani and Dhar districts with colour music and celebration starting February 24. For a full week, whichever village holds its weekly market becomes the centre of the festivities.

People from nearby villages arrive with their families dressed in traditional attire, colourful clothes, silver jewellery and turbans. The beats of drums and mandalas fill the air as swings are set up, children laugh and rows of shops display bangles, toys, jewellery and local delicacies. The fair runs at its peak from 10 am to 3 pm, when every street and square is packed with people.

Bhagoria is not just a market day. It is a time for reunion, where relatives meet, young people celebrate and the entire region feels like one big family. People walking on dusty paths, the sound of laughter and the sight of traditional dress all create memories that stay long after the festival ends.

Bhagoria Beats in Dahi

Dahi The tribal folk festival of Bhagoria will be celebrated across the Dahi region from February 24 to March 2, starting with Karjwani village on Tuesday.

In preparation, drums have been tuned and repaired across villages. Carpenters in Piplud have worked hard this season. Revsingh Balu Chaungad of Dahi spent Rs 20,000 making his drum, which took four months to complete. The drum frame is carved from a thick dry mango or silk cotton tree trunk and covered with animal skin on both ends.

Tribal youth will dance to drum beats and flute tunes at the Bhagoria Haat throughout the week. Traditional and modern attire both will be seen among the youth.

Bhagoria fairs in the Dahi area will be held as follows — February 24, Karjwani; February 25, Arada; February 26, Dahi; February 27, Dharamrai, Gajgota and Padiyal; February 28, Kavada and Babli; March 1, Barwaniya; March 2, Fifera.