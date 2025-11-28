 MP News: Teen Couple Dies On Railway Track In Meghnagar; Instagram Post Before Incident Points To Relationship Angle
A teenage boy and girl allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a train near Bamniya railway station on Friday afternoon. Initial police probe suggested that the two, residents of Rampuria village, were in a relationship and left home wearing their school uniforms before the incident.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A teenage boy and girl allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a train near Bamniya railway station on Friday afternoon. Initial police probe suggested that the two, residents of Rampuria village, were in a relationship and left home wearing their school uniforms before the incident.

Police said that the boy was 16-year-old while the girl was 15-year-old girl. According to officials, minutes before the incident, the boy reportedly uploaded a photo of the two on his Instagram account, hinting at their bond.

“The girl was a student in Petlawad town. Both were wearing school uniforms at the time of the incident. The boy posted a picture of them on social media shortly before the act,” a police official said.

Government Railway Police reached the spot after receiving information. A case was registered and an investigation was initiated to ascertain circumstances and actual reasons behind their step. The bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital in Petlawad for post-mortem and later handed over to their respective families.

Police said the two were seen walking along the tracks near the station for some time before stepping in front of the train. The girl a student of Class 10 had reportedly left home to appear in half-yearly English examination at a government school in Petlawad but remained absent from the examination hall.

