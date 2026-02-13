MP News: Preparations For Digital Census Begin In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Misha Singh chaired a meeting of the District Census Coordination Committee to review the preparations for Census 2027—the first fully digital census in India.

Statistical investigator Ojaswini, appointed by the Census Directorate, explained the complete process of the two-phase census plan.

The first phase will run from May 1 to May 30, 2026, during which teams will count all houses and buildings. People can also enter their house details themselves online from April 16 to April 30, 2026, through a self-registration portal.

Census workers will visit homes and seek answers to 33 questions approved by the government. All data will be collected using a mobile application, ‘HLO.’ The work will be tracked live through the Census Management and Monitoring System portal.

During the second phase, which will start in February 2027, enumeration of every individual will be undertaken and information about age, gender, education, job, language, religion, disability and other details will be collected.

The collector told all officers to arrange enough staff for census work and complete preparations as directed by the central government. Additional collector Dr. Shalini Srivastava, municipal commissioner Anil Bhana, district planning officer Balkrishna Patidar, and other committee members attended the meeting.