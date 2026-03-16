MP News: MLA Bapu Warns Of Agitation Over Farmers’ Issues In Susner |

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Bhairon Singh Parihar, popularly known as Bapu, said on Sunday that he would launch an agitation if the administration fails tthe o address mounting grievances of farmers and consumers.

Addressing a press conference, Parihar criticised the government over the wheat procurement bonus. He pointed out that while farmers received Rs 125 per quintal last year, the government is disbursing only Rs 40 this year, which he termed a direct injustice.

He demanded that the government restore the bonus to at least Rs 125 per quintal. Parihar said cooperative societies are demanding loan repayment by March 31, while wheat procurement under the minimum support price (MSP) begins only on April 1.

He said the gap could push many farmers into overdue accounts and increase their interest burden, and demanded an extension of the loan recovery deadline.

Parihar also accused the Electricity Department of issuing inflated bills and falsely labelling valid connection holders as illegal users. He demanded a one-month extension for electricity dues and urged the Chief Minister to act swiftly or face a large-scale agitation.