MP News: Mandav Drenched In Colour As Bhagoria Celebrates Tribal Spirit

MP News: Mandav Drenched in Color as Bhagoria Celebrates Tribal Spirit

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhagoria festival was celebrated with colour, enthusiasm and traditional fervor at Mandav, a historic tourist destination in Dhar district.

Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur emerged as a special attraction at the festival. Dressed in tribal attire, she joined the celebrations and danced to the beats of traditional drums.

She said Bhagoria symbolises the rich traditions of tribal society and is observed before Holi, continuing until Saptami.

Dhar SP Mayank Awasthi also visited the venue and reviewed security arrangements. He said a large number of people attend Bhagoria every year, prompting deployment of a strong police force. A separate team has been assigned to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Awasthi added that the police department has set up a special awareness pandal in Mandav. Through it, officials are sharing information on the Abhimanyu campaign for women’s safety, Operation Muskaan for missing children and helpline numbers for cyber crime protection.

Young men and women in colourful costumes danced to drum beats as gulal filled the air, reflecting vibrant folk culture and community spirit.

Bhagoriya Haat celebrated with fervour in Khetia

Khetia: The traditional Bhagoriya Haat, reflecting local culture, unity and harmony, was celebrated with enthusiasm and large participation in Khetia on Saturday. Tribals from various parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra gathered in the town, dancing to the rhythmic beats of dhol and mandal.

In keeping with tradition, groups of Patels arrived in royal attire and were welcomed at the local police station premises before taking out a procession across the town. The custom continues to be a distinctive feature of Khetia’s Bhagoriya. Residents greeted participants at several points along the route.

Women wore traditional silver ornaments, while elders appeared in customary attire. Although signs of modernity and selfie culture were visible, the spirit of tradition remained strong. Shops across the town sold jaggery sweets, jalebi, kulfi, toys and traditional zinc ornaments. Sugar garlands bought for Holika Dahan recorded brisk sales.

Massive crowd marks Nanpur Bhagoriya

Aalirajpur: A massive crowd gathered at the traditional Bhagoriya festival in Nanpur of Aalirajpur district on Saturday evening. The event concluded around 4:30 pm amid vibrant celebrations led by senior Congress leader and Tribal Development Council state vice-president Mahesh Patel.

Thousands of party workers took out a grand procession, filling the town with the colors of Bhagoriya and Holi. The beats of dhol and mandal echoed as tribals in traditional attire performed cultural dances. Patel himself played the drum, energising the gathering.

Addressing the crowd, he said Bhogoria symbolises tribal identity, pride and social unity. He extended Holi greetings and reiterated the party’s commitment to tribal welfare and development. Hundreds of Congress leaders and local representatives were present at the historic celebration.