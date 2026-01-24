MP News: Man Gets 12 Years In Jail For Smuggling Opium In Mandsaur | Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Additional Judge (NDPS) in Mandsaur on Saturday sentenced a man to 12 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,50,000 for smuggling opium.

The accused was identified as Ramnivas Malviya (50) resident of Melankheda, Jawad Police Station in Neemuch district.

According to Assistant District Prosecutor Balram Solanki, on December 24, 2018, a tip-off alerted Sub-Inspector Himanshu Chauhan of the Narcotics Cell, Indore, posted in Mandsaur, that Ramnivas Malviya was transporting opium from Neemuch to Mandsaur in his white car.

Acting on information, a road checkpoint was set up near Village Botlganj on the Mandsaur-Neemuch highway. The car was intercepted, and upon inspection, an orange cloth bag containing 12 kilograms of opium was recovered.

The vehicle and contraband were seized, and the accused was arrested. A case under Sections 8/18, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act (Crime No 37/2018) was registered at the Narcotics Cell, Indore, Mandsaur unit.

The case was then presented before the Special Additional Court, which, based on prosecution evidence, convicted and sentenced the accused. Special Public Prosecutor Ramesh Gamad conducted the prosecution on behalf of the government.