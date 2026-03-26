MP News: LPG Shortage Pushes Price Of Samosa, Chai Higher In Badnawar | Representational Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The town is witnessing widespread disruption as fuel and cooking gas shortages are continuing to affect daily life. Long queues at petrol pumps and rising prices at local eateries have created inconvenience for residents and businesses alike.

The scarcity of petrol, diesel and commercial gas cylinders has forced shopkeepers to adopt alternative cooking methods and raise prices of refreshments such as tea, kachoris and samosas.

Despite assurances from the district authorities, people continue to flock to petrol pumps in Badnawar as reports of petrol and diesel shortages circulate on social media. For the past two days, queues of two-wheelers, four-wheelers and tractors carrying 200-litre drums have lined up at pumps. Several pumps have run out of fuel, forcing operators to display ‘Out of Stock’ notices.

Shortages of domestic and commercial gas cylinders have persisted for over a week, affecting local eateries. Prices of tea, kachoris and samosas have risen sharply. A small cup of tea now sells for Rs 7-10, compared to Rs 5 earlier. Sada kachoris and samosas now cost Rs 12-15 per piece. Items served with chutney have increased to Rs 20 from Rs 18.

Shopkeepers, including Umesh Prajapat of Shri Sai Chaat Centre and Govind Lakhara of Chai Pani Centre, said they raised prices due to the gas cylinder shortage. Many customers have reduced their visits due to the higher rates.

Meanwhile, some eatery owners said they are using wood furnaces, coal-fired stoves, or diesel stoves to sustain their families. This shift has increased costs and reduced footfall at their outlets.