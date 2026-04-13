MP News: LPG Leak In Goods Train Contained, Disaster Averted In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A gas leak was detected in a wagon of an LPG-laden goods train passing through Khandwa junction on Sunday night. The train, carrying 32 wagons from Panvel to Jabalpur, triggered alarm as news of the leak spread quickly amid reports of a nationwide LPG shortage.

Railway authorities and the district administration swung into action. Collector Rishav Gupta and SP Manoj Rai, along with senior railway officials, reached the spot and coordinated response efforts. Security forces, including Railway Police and CRPF personnel, deployed teams and cordoned off the area.

Officials immediately isolated the affected wagon and shifted it to a safer outer location, while they allowed the remaining wagons to proceed.

Response teams used sand, wet gunny bags and technical measures to contain the leak and brought the situation under control within three hours.

Rail traffic was temporarily disrupted, affecting around six trains, including Rajdhani Express. Officials called experts from Pithampur for inspection and confirmed no casualties, crediting swift action for averting a major disaster.