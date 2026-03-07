MP News: KDSS Rally Celebrates Women’s Achievements In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A large rally and cultural programme were organised in Khandwa on Saturday to celebrate International Women’s Day, with over 1,300 women participating in the event hosted by Khandwa Diocesan Social Services Society.

The rally began from Indira Chowk Park after being flagged off by Vice-president Father John Victor. Women from various areas of Khandwa, Khargone and Burhanpur districts joined the march, raising slogans highlighting women’s empowerment and equality.

The rally passed through Civil Lines, Collectorate and Stadium Ground before concluding at the organisation’s Vatsala Vihar office.

Speaking about the initiative, director Father Robinson said the organisation celebrates International Women’s Day every year to recognise women’s contributions in agriculture, livelihood, health, income generation and community leadership.

A cultural programme was later organised where Khandwa MLA Kanchan Tanve addressed the gathering and encouraged women to continue playing a leading role in community development.

During the event, women presented cultural performances including plays on child marriage, dance and songs. The organisation honoured 35 women for outstanding community work and felicitated 25 dedicated women workers for their contributions.