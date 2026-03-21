MP News: Jhabua's Gandhi Turned Dry Land Into Life | FP Photo

Pitol (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when the world is staring at a serious water crisis, a quiet movement from Jhabua district is a powerful example.

This is the story of Padma Shri Mahesh Sharma, popularly known as the "Gandhi of Jhabua", a man who turned water conservation into a people's movement in one of the most tribal and water-scarce regions of India.

The Man Behind the Movement

Born on March 14, 1957, in Ghughsi village of Datia district, Mahesh Sharma was the third among nine siblings. During his student years, he became active in social work through ABVP and later worked as a full-time RSS worker in Shivpuri, Gwalior and Bhopal.

In 1998, he arrived in Jhabua and everything changed. He never married, adopted a simple life of dhoti and cloth and accepted the tribal people of Jhabua as his own family. He founded the Shivganga organisation, which became the foundation of a massive social movement.

Halma Reviving a Tribal Tradition

Mahesh Sharma revived "Halma," an ancient tribal tradition where the entire community works together voluntarily without any payment. He channelled this collective spirit toward water conservation.

Thousands of people worked together digging contour trenches, building small water structures and creating ponds on hills like Hathipawa. Crores of litres of rainwater were conserved, groundwater levels rose, dry wells filled up again, farming improved and migration from villages reduced significantly.

National Recognition and Praise

In 2019, Mahesh Sharma received the Padma Shri from the former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and the National Water Mission Award from the Ministry of Jal Shakti. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Halma tradition in his Mann Ki Baat programme.

Researchers from IIT, IIM and TISS regularly visit Jhabua to study this model. In February 2023, then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan personally joined tribal workers at Hathipawa hill, spade in hand.

Message of World Water Day

Mahesh Sharma never built a home for himself, but brought water to thousands of homes. His life reminds us that real change needs will, not wealth.