MP News: Fake Robbery Plot Busted By Police In Aalirajpur | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sondwa police in Alirajpur district cracked a sensational case in which a robbery was found to be staged by the complainant himself along with his driver to mislead authorities and siphon off goods.

Superintendent of Police Raghuvansh Singh Bhadoria, addressing a press conference at the district police control room on Monday, said the case dates back to Mar 26 when Iqbal Shah, of Dewas, reported a robbery near Lodhni Ghat. Shah alleged that unidentified miscreants looted Rs 20,000 in cash, two mobile phones and several cartons of pan masala while the vehicle was en route from Bhopal to Vapi.

During investigation, inconsistencies in the statements of Shah and his driver raised suspicion. Technical analysis by the cyber cell further indicated discrepancies in their claimed movements.

Under sustained interrogation, driver Ravi, of Ujjain, confessed that the robbery was staged. Ravi revealed that he, along with Shah and accomplices Sameer Patel, Shahrukh and Harshu, planned the theft. Goods were transferred mid-journey into another vehicle, while Ravi faked injuries to support the story.

Police have arrested four accused and seized Rs 12,000 cash, three boxes of pan masala and the vehicle used in the crime. One accused is still at large.