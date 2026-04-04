MP News: Deposit Waqf Dues In 15 Days Or Face Action, Says Waqf Board Chairman | Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): District Waqf Board chairman Mohammed Shakir Hussain Gadhvi has issued strict directions to all Anjuman, Dargah and cemetery committees in Mandsaur district, asking them to deposit pending dues within 15 days or face legal action, including dissolution of committees.

He stated that all Waqf properties fall under the jurisdiction of the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board and must be managed strictly in accordance with its rules. It has come to notice that several committees have failed to deposit contribution fees collected from shops and other Waqf properties with the District or State Waqf Board.

Gadhvi warned that committees failing to clear dues within the stipulated period will be automatically dissolved under legal provisions. He also directed committees whose tenure has expired to either form a new executive body or seek an extension as per rules.

Regarding Waqf agricultural land, he emphasised that leasing must be carried out through a proper auction process to prevent misuse and ensure higher revenue.

All presidents and secretaries have been instructed to deposit outstanding dues, submit relevant documents at the Waqf Board office on Nahar Syed Road and obtain receipts. Strict legal action will be taken against defaulters.