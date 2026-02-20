 MP News: Cop’s Timely CPR Saves 65-Year-Old Man In Neemuch
MP News: Cop’s Timely CPR Saves 65-Year-Old Man In Neemuch

A police officer’s swift response saved a 65-year-old yoga teacher who collapsed at Fawara Chowk in Neemuch. Kanjarda outpost in-charge Shyamlal Kumawat immediately administered CPR, restoring the man’s breathing before rushing him to the district hospital. Doctors credited the officer’s timely action and training for saving the elderly man’s life.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
article-image
FP News Service

Neemuch

A police officer’s prompt action and presence of mind saved the life of a 65-year-old man who collapsed unconscious at Fawara Chowk on Friday.

The elderly man, a yoga teacher from Jawahar Nagar, suddenly fell to the ground, leaving bystanders in panic. Kanjarda outpost in-charge Shyamlal Kumawat happened to be passing through the area when he noticed the man lying motionless. Realising the seriousness of the situation, he immediately began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Drawing on his training, Kumawat continued the procedure for several minutes until the man’s breathing resumed. Without waiting for an ambulance, he shifted the victim to his own vehicle and rushed him to the district hospital. Doctors later confirmed that the timely CPR and swift medical attention saved the man’s life.

Family members expressed gratitude to the officer, saying his quick response gave their loved one a second chance. Local residents also praised the act, noting that the incident highlights the importance of first-aid knowledge and the spirit of service within the police force.

