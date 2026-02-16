MP News: Congress Slams Government Over ‘Policy Injustice’ Against Farmers | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The Block and City Congress Committee submitted a memorandum, addressed to the President, to voice their concerns over the alleged policy injustice being done to farmers, in Badnawar on Monday.

City Congress president Mukesh Hoti criticised the central government’s decision to open agricultural markets to foreign companies. Congress called the move harmful for Indian farmers and contrary to the vision of a self-reliant India.

Leaders expressed concern over rising imports of foreign dairy products, stating that such decisions could threaten the livelihoods of domestic dairy farmers who are already struggling for fair prices.

They also alleged that the government is backtracking on the reassurances given to farmers during Saiyukta Kisan

Morcha movement.

Congress leaders’ demands included wheat procurement at Rs 3,000 per quintal, compensation for farmers affected by natural disasters and payment of insurance claims.

Congress leader Paritosh Singh Rathore said that discussions are rife regarding the interim trade agreement between India and the United States.

If India imposes a 0% tariff on American products, foreign goods in sectors like electronics, agriculture and medical equipment will become cheaper, which can impact domestic industries, he added.