MP News: Congress Protests In Mandsaur Over Lpg Price Rise | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Leaders and workers of the Indian National Congress staged a protest in Mandsaur on Monday against the shortage and rising prices of domestic LPG cylinders, raising slogans such as "Narendra surrender" during a demonstration march.

The protest was organised by the city and rural units of the Congress party. A large number of party workers gathered at Gandhi Chowk and marched on foot to Ghantaghar, raising slogans against the Centre and the state government over the increase in cooking gas cylinder prices and supply issues.

During the protest, workers symbolically prepared tea on a traditional chulha to highlight the difficulties faced by common households due to rising LPG prices.

They also staged a symbolic act by placing a pipe in a drain to depict the shortage of cooking gas cylinders.

Addressing the gathering, Vipin Jain criticised the government, saying rising LPG cylinder prices had increased the burden of inflation on common people. He demanded that the government immediately roll back the price hike and ensure an adequate supply of domestic cylinders.

Congress leader Rupal Sancheti warned that if prices were not reduced and supply improved soon, the party would intensify its agitation in the coming days.