 MP News: Cold Wave Claims Two Young Lives in Dhar, Raising Questions Over School Safety and Healthcare Gaps
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Cold Wave Claims Two Young Lives in Dhar, Raising Questions Over School Safety and Healthcare Gaps

MP News: Cold Wave Claims Two Young Lives in Dhar, Raising Questions Over School Safety and Healthcare Gaps

A severe cold wave in Dhar district claimed the lives of two young girls, highlighting lapses in school safety and emergency healthcare. A Class VI student collapsed during school PT and died due to lack of medical care, while another girl succumbed after delayed treatment. Activists demanded school closures amid extreme cold.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Cold Wave Claims Two Young Lives in Dhar, Raising Questions Over School Safety and Healthcare Gaps |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The severe cold wave in Dhar district claimed the lives of two young girls on Tuesday, exposing glaring gaps in school safety and emergency healthcare.

At 7:15 am, 13-year-old Nisha Suryavanshi, a class VI student of Navodaya Vidyalaya, Multhan, collapsed during morning PT. Teachers and classmates rushed her to Badnawar Civil Hospital, but with no doctor on duty, she could not receive timely treatment and died of a silent heart attack. Attempts to reach CMHO Anita Singare reportedly failed.

In a related tragedy, 10-year-old Lakshmi of Jamuniya Naka fell ill after prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures.

Read Also
MP News: 1.15 Lakh Students Called MPBSE Helpline Last Year, 6.5k Complained Of Stress
article-image

She developed a high fever and was referred from Badnawar Hospital to Ratlam Medical College, but later died at a private hospital. Villagers alleged delays and inadequate treatment contributed to her death.

FPJ Shorts
Krystle D’souza SLAMS People For Bringing Tamannaah Bhatia Down, Says She Would Have ‘Killed It’ In Dhurandhar Song Shararat - Exclusive
Krystle D’souza SLAMS People For Bringing Tamannaah Bhatia Down, Says She Would Have ‘Killed It’ In Dhurandhar Song Shararat - Exclusive
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 6, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Prestige Tuesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 6, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Prestige Tuesday Weekly Draw
BMC Elections 2026: Aam Aadmi Party Promises Free Electricity, Water & Affordable Healthcare In Civic Polls
BMC Elections 2026: Aam Aadmi Party Promises Free Electricity, Water & Affordable Healthcare In Civic Polls
Mumbai Crime: 61-Year-Old Retired Teacher Cheated Of ₹77 Lakh Over 10 Years, Worli Police Register Case Against 2
Mumbai Crime: 61-Year-Old Retired Teacher Cheated Of ₹77 Lakh Over 10 Years, Worli Police Register Case Against 2

Despite extreme cold, schools remained open with only minor timing adjustments. Human Rights activist Jayesh Rajpurohit urged the Dhar collector to declare holidays, warning that children’s lives remain at risk. However, Collector Priyank Mishra said that he was following Education Department orders.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Cold Wave Claims Two Young Lives in Dhar, Raising Questions Over School Safety and...

MP News: Cold Wave Claims Two Young Lives in Dhar, Raising Questions Over School Safety and...

MP News: Fake Call Centre Busted In Indore, 20 Arrested For Duping People With Investment Schemes

MP News: Fake Call Centre Busted In Indore, 20 Arrested For Duping People With Investment Schemes

MP News: MPESB Assures HC Of Including Male Candidates In Recruitment Amid Nursing College Quota Row

MP News: MPESB Assures HC Of Including Male Candidates In Recruitment Amid Nursing College Quota Row

Indore Water Tragedy: Congress Chief Jitu Patwari, LoP Umang Singhar Lead Protest As Hundreds Of...

Indore Water Tragedy: Congress Chief Jitu Patwari, LoP Umang Singhar Lead Protest As Hundreds Of...

Indore News: Khajrana Lord Ganesh To Be Adorned With Gold Ornaments Worth ₹7 Crore; 5 Lakh...

Indore News: Khajrana Lord Ganesh To Be Adorned With Gold Ornaments Worth ₹7 Crore; 5 Lakh...