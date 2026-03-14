MP News: CBN Seizes 46g MD Powder In Mandsaur, Two Held | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh unit, arrested two persons after seizing 46g of illicit MD powder during an operation recently, in Mandsaur.

Acting on a tip-off, CBN learned that the two men were carrying MD powder on a motorcycle from the Pratapgarh area to supply it to drug traffickers in Mandsaur. A team from CBN's Mandsaur first division was deployed on the evening of Mar 12 to monitor suspected routes.

The suspects were stopped near MIT Square in Mandasur district. A search of the motorcycle led to the recovery of 46g of MD powder packed in a plastic packet. The motorcycle was also seized.

Both suspects have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.

6.5 kg opium seized in Neemuch

Neemuch: The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh unit, seized 6.51kg of illicit opium and arrested one person during an operation recently.

Acting on a tip-off, CBN officers learned that a man was carrying opium on a TVS Jupiter scooter without a registration number from Neemuch to supply it to a drug trafficker in Jaipur. A team from CBN's Neemuch Third Division was deployed to monitor the route.

The suspect was stopped near Makkha Dhaba on the Neemuch-Mandsaur highway, close to Chaldu village in Neemuch district. A search of the scooter found four plastic bags containing the opium. The scooter was also seized. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.