 MP News: Bee Attack Leaves Four Injured In Manasa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Bee Attack Leaves Four Injured In Manasa

MP News: Bee Attack Leaves Four Injured In Manasa

The injured have been identified as Rahul, Kapil, Kaushalya Bai and Chaitanya, all residents of Manasa. They were rushed to Manasa Government Hospital, where first aid was given. Three of them, who were stung on multiple parts of their bodies, were referred to Neemuch District Hospital due to their serious condition. One injured person is being treated at Manasa itself.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Bee Attack Leaves Four Injured In Manasa | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Panic broke out in the Parot Pipliya village near the Bhatkhedi checkpoint on Sunday afternoon when a swarm of bees suddenly attacked passersby, injuring four people. Three of the injured were seriously hurt and referred to Neemuch District Hospital for further treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, a beehive had been sitting on a roadside tree for a long time. A sudden disturbance triggered the bees, which swarmed out and began stinging people passing by. Within moments, a stampede-like situation developed as people ran for cover in all directions.

Read Also
Indore: Congress ignored tribal icons like Tantya Bhil and glorified only Nehru-Gandhi family, says...
article-image

The injured have been identified as Rahul, Kapil, Kaushalya Bai and Chaitanya, all residents of Manasa. They were rushed to Manasa Government Hospital, where first aid was given. Three of them, who were stung on multiple parts of their bodies, were referred to Neemuch District Hospital due to their serious condition. One injured person is being treated at Manasa itself.

Doctors said the seriously injured are likely to suffer swelling and allergic reactions due to multiple bee stings. Their condition is being closely monitored at the district hospital. The incident took place during the worship of the family deity.

FPJ Shorts
ENG Vs SL ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: Ex-Cricketers Angelo Mathews & Kumar Sangakkara Tear Into Sri Lanka, Term Performance 'Pathetic' & 'Terrible'
ENG Vs SL ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: Ex-Cricketers Angelo Mathews & Kumar Sangakkara Tear Into Sri Lanka, Term Performance 'Pathetic' & 'Terrible'
'Actively Damaging The Team...': Netizens Slam Tilak Varma For Poor Form After Being Dismissed 1 In IND VS SA T20 WC26
'Actively Damaging The Team...': Netizens Slam Tilak Varma For Poor Form After Being Dismissed 1 In IND VS SA T20 WC26
Netizens Flag Cracks On Metro 4 Corridor, Raise Alarm Over MMRDA Contractor’s Work Quality After Mulund Fatal Mishap
Netizens Flag Cracks On Metro 4 Corridor, Raise Alarm Over MMRDA Contractor’s Work Quality After Mulund Fatal Mishap
Margaretta’s Lightning Finish Floors Favourites In Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million
Margaretta’s Lightning Finish Floors Favourites In Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million

Locals expressed outrage over the incident and demanded that the administration take immediate steps to safely remove beehives from public places, schools and main roads to prevent such incidents in the future.

Follow us on