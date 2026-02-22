MP News: Bee Attack Leaves Four Injured In Manasa | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Panic broke out in the Parot Pipliya village near the Bhatkhedi checkpoint on Sunday afternoon when a swarm of bees suddenly attacked passersby, injuring four people. Three of the injured were seriously hurt and referred to Neemuch District Hospital for further treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, a beehive had been sitting on a roadside tree for a long time. A sudden disturbance triggered the bees, which swarmed out and began stinging people passing by. Within moments, a stampede-like situation developed as people ran for cover in all directions.

The injured have been identified as Rahul, Kapil, Kaushalya Bai and Chaitanya, all residents of Manasa. They were rushed to Manasa Government Hospital, where first aid was given. Three of them, who were stung on multiple parts of their bodies, were referred to Neemuch District Hospital due to their serious condition. One injured person is being treated at Manasa itself.

Doctors said the seriously injured are likely to suffer swelling and allergic reactions due to multiple bee stings. Their condition is being closely monitored at the district hospital. The incident took place during the worship of the family deity.

Locals expressed outrage over the incident and demanded that the administration take immediate steps to safely remove beehives from public places, schools and main roads to prevent such incidents in the future.