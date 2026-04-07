MP News: AHP National President Pravin Togadia Joins Bhojshala Satyagraha In Dhar, Seeks Vagdevi Idol Restoration |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): National president of the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), Pravin Togadia, visited the disputed Bhojshala–Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar on Tuesday amid an ongoing satyagraha by the Hindu community.

Questioning the offering of namaz at the site, Togadia said the place showed clear evidence of a Hindu temple and asserted that Hindus must be given uninterrupted rights to worship. Hundreds of devotees gathered in the morning, recited the Hanuman Chalisa collectively and performed rituals at the premises, which are under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

After the satyagraha, Togadia inspected the complex and recalled his participation in the movement 23 years ago to open the locks of Bhojshala, when over one lakh people had assembled. He said he had returned to seek the darshan of Maa Saraswati (Goddess Vagdevi).

Pointing to visible Hindu symbols such as a Shivling, statue of Lord Kartikeya, shankh carvings and Kaal Sarpa Yoga motifs, he questioned the practice of offering namaz at the site. He demanded reinstallation of the original idol of Goddess Vagdevi, full access for Hindu worshippers and withdrawal of permission for namaz.

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Referring to the ongoing court-monitored scientific survey, Togadia expressed confidence that findings would establish the site’s original nature. The Bhojshala dispute remains under hearing in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, with the ASI report noting use of temple remains in the structure.