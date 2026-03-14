MP News: 64 Commercial LPG Cylinders Seized From Poultry Farm Near Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of revenue and police officials seized 64 empty HPCL commercial gas cylinders of 19kg each from a poultry farm in the New Colony of Dharad village near Ratlam on Saturday.

The inspection was carried out by Tehsildar Ratlam Rural Ashish Upadhyay at the poultry farm owned by Rahul Singh Sisodia. During the search, all 64 cylinders were found illegally stored in one room and were seized on the spot.

The action was carried out jointly by district supply officer Anand Gole, tehsildar Ashish Upadhyay and police station in charge Ayub Khan. A case was registered under the Essential Commodities Act.

Following the incident, additional collector Dr Shalini Srivastava ordered the deployment of Home Guard and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel at all gas agencies in the district. The personnel will remain present during office hours, stay in contact with agency operators and report to authorities regularly.

Revenue officers across the district have been directed to inspect gas agency distribution centres and godowns in their areas to ensure an uninterrupted supply to consumers. SDM Archi Harit reviewed distribution arrangements in Ratlam city. Gas agencies in Jaora, Dhamnod and Alot areas were also inspected.

An advisory has also been issued to all commercial LPG users, including hotels, restaurants, dhabas, hostels and institutes. Citizens can contact the Collector Office Food Control Room at 07412-270414 or WhatsApp numbers 9691115274 and 9425991121 for assistance.

Administration raids illegal LPG refilling in Alot

Alot: The administration cracked down on illegal domestic gas cylinder refilling in Alot on Friday, seizing cylinders and a refilling machine from two locations.

A joint team raided Wajid Algani's house in Mewatipura, Ward 2, Nageshwar Road, after long-standing complaints of misuse and illegal refilling of domestic cylinders in the area. The team seized eight domestic gas cylinders and a gas refilling machine. A panchnama was prepared on the spot and legal action initiated.

The team also inspected Rohini Dhaba in the town, where one commercial cylinder and two domestic gas cylinders were found being used illegally. A panchnama was prepared there as well.

The joint team included Deputy Tehsildar Hemlata Dindor, Food Inspector Kadambani Dhakate, District Food Officer Kamlesh Jamare, Patwari Swagat Dubey, Rahul Mulchandani and Rajul Patel.

Officials inspect HP gas warehouse stock

Jhabua: Amid strict monitoring to ensure smooth LPG supply in the district, a team from the Food and Civil Supplies Department conducted an inspection of the HP Gas warehouse in Jhabua on Saturday. The inspection was carried out under the supervision of SDM Mahesh Mandloi.

During the visit, officials verified the opening stock of 1,283 cylinders and reviewed a total of 1,896 bookings. The team also checked the stock and records of commercial LPG cylinders at the warehouse.

Officials said that adequate stock of gas cylinders was found during the inspection. The department has intensified monitoring in view of reports of cylinder shortages in some areas.

Authorities stated that regular inspections and monitoring are being carried out to ensure timely supply of LPG cylinders to consumers across the district.

Illegal LPG refilling shop caught in Pithampur

Dhar: A grocery shop in Pithampur was caught illegally refilling domestic gas cylinders during a raid carried out under the direction of Collector Priyank Mishra.

The action was taken at Jai Shri Mahakal Kirana and Milk Dairy in Housing Board Colony on Bagdun Road in Pithampur. Shop owner Vijay Chouhan was found refilling domestic cylinders illegally. Two domestic gas cylinders, one tola fork, a gas refilling pipe, regulator and nozzle were seized from the spot.

A case was registered against Chauhan under Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The raid was conducted by a joint team of district supply officer Sriram Barde, junior supply officer Rahul Mandaloi and junior supply officer Lakshya Patrick.