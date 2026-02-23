MP News: 3 Held For Theft In Sailana, Worth ₹40k

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were arrested by Sailana Police on Monday, in connection with a house theft case and stolen goods along with a vehicle worth Rs 40,000 were seized from their possession.

The case came to light when complainant Bhavar, 38, a resident of Taraghati area under Sarwan Police Station, reported on Friday that unknown persons broke into his house and stole a locked iron bed box containing a table fan, three spades, five sickles, a sickle and household utensils, totalling around Rs 40,000.

A case was registered at Sailana Police Station under Crime No 67/2026 and investigation was launched. A special team was formed under the guidance of police station in-charge inspector Pinky Akash.

Based on informant information, the team arrested three accused identified as Manish Bhabhar, resident of Bheelon Ki Khedi, Raj alias Raju Maida, 23, resident of Jadwasa Kala under Namli Police Station and Kalu alias Kanhaiyalal, 21, resident of Malwasa under Namli Police Station.

All stolen goods and the Mahindra Veero loading vehicle used in the theft were seized from the accused. Inspector Pinky Akash, ASI Shankar Singh Shaktawat, and other team members played a key role in cracking the case.