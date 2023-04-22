MP: NCST team gives patient hearing to tribals, seeks reply from forest departement in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on complaint of tribal farmers, a three-member panel of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), reached Kharmor Sanctuary area to take stock of situation in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district on Friday.

The panel includes Ankit Kumar Sen, Smrita Solanki and Avinash. The team went to hamlet to see if the land belonged to tribals, and if so, why was the forest department not allowing tribal farmers to farm on it.

The commission had received a complaint from 52 farmers in Panpura village, around 20 kms from the Sardarpur tehsil headquarters. They claimed to possess 60 bighas in Kharmor sanctuary region. For the last 12 years, the forest department had barred them from cultivating on this land.

Taking tribal farmers' objections seriously, Scheduled Tribes Commission summoned aggrieved tribals and key officials from the revenue department and the forest department to Delhi twice in last four months to hear the case.

The tribals informed the Commission in Delhi that the forest department had been stopping them from farming on their own land for the past 12 years. The Commission inquired with the forest department and was informed that tribals do not cultivate on the said land.

Farmers kept their side before the commission and said that even after the commission's instruction the forest department was not allowing them to go to their farmland.

Due to no agricultural activities on the land for the last 12 years, this land had turned become barren. To make it fertile again they would have to spend energy and money.

Tribal farmers told the Commission that they should get compensation from the Forest Department for the loss of 12 years of farming.

After listening to the farmer's plight, the commission delegation returned to Delhi.

When contacted, tehsildar Deepali Jadhav said that there was a way for tribal farmers to go to their land in Kharmor Sanctuary area, and panel of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes had come to see this.