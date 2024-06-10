 MP: Namami Gange Campaign Gains Momentum With Community Participation In Alot
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Namami Gange Campaign Gains Momentum With Community Participation In Alot

MP: Namami Gange Campaign Gains Momentum With Community Participation In Alot

This initiative saw the cleaning of several wells and Bawdis (step-wells) within the municipal council area with community participation. Notably, the government well located on Alot Road, which has been selected under the Amrit Yojana, underwent thorough cleaning. Additionally, Shramdaan efforts were extended to the Bawdi located in Ward No 6.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 01:24 AM IST
article-image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move towards environmental conservation, the Namami Gange Jal Samvardhan Abhiyan is being actively conducted across Madhya Pradesh from June 5 to 16. The state-wide campaign, encompassing both urban and rural regions, aims to rejuvenate water bodies and enhance water conservation efforts.

The Tal municipal council has meticulously planned various activities from June 6 to 16 as part of this campaign. On June 6, a special water conference was organised by the municipal council, featuring the participation of public representatives. On June 8, under the directive of Alot sub-divisional officer (revenue) Sunil Jaiswal and the leadership of Mukesh Parmar, president of the municipal council, a large-scale Shramdaan (voluntary labour) event was held.

This initiative saw the cleaning of several wells and Bawdis (step-wells) within the municipal council area with community participation. Notably, the government well located on Alot Road, which has been selected under the Amrit Yojana, underwent thorough cleaning. Additionally, Shramdaan efforts were extended to the Bawdi located in Ward No 6.

The campaign highlights the communityís commitment to preserving water resources, with more grand programmes planned to culminate the campaign on Ganga Dashami festival on June 16. These efforts are expected to foster greater awareness and active participation in water conservation among the citizens.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Namami Gange Campaign Gains Momentum With Community Participation In Alot

MP: Namami Gange Campaign Gains Momentum With Community Participation In Alot

MP: Rampant Corruption Mars MNREGA Pond Projects In Dhar

MP: Rampant Corruption Mars MNREGA Pond Projects In Dhar

MP: Mad Dog's Biting Spree Leaves 7 Serious In Pipliya, CHC Falls Short Of Anti-Rabies Doses

MP: Mad Dog's Biting Spree Leaves 7 Serious In Pipliya, CHC Falls Short Of Anti-Rabies Doses

WATCH: Actor & 3rd Bigg Boss Winner Vindu Dara Singh Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple;...

WATCH: Actor & 3rd Bigg Boss Winner Vindu Dara Singh Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple;...

Company Laws: Companies Cannot Give Loans Or Advances To Their Directors

Company Laws: Companies Cannot Give Loans Or Advances To Their Directors