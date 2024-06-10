MP: Namami Gange Campaign Gains Momentum With Community Participation In Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move towards environmental conservation, the Namami Gange Jal Samvardhan Abhiyan is being actively conducted across Madhya Pradesh from June 5 to 16. The state-wide campaign, encompassing both urban and rural regions, aims to rejuvenate water bodies and enhance water conservation efforts.

The Tal municipal council has meticulously planned various activities from June 6 to 16 as part of this campaign. On June 6, a special water conference was organised by the municipal council, featuring the participation of public representatives. On June 8, under the directive of Alot sub-divisional officer (revenue) Sunil Jaiswal and the leadership of Mukesh Parmar, president of the municipal council, a large-scale Shramdaan (voluntary labour) event was held.

This initiative saw the cleaning of several wells and Bawdis (step-wells) within the municipal council area with community participation. Notably, the government well located on Alot Road, which has been selected under the Amrit Yojana, underwent thorough cleaning. Additionally, Shramdaan efforts were extended to the Bawdi located in Ward No 6.

The campaign highlights the communityís commitment to preserving water resources, with more grand programmes planned to culminate the campaign on Ganga Dashami festival on June 16. These efforts are expected to foster greater awareness and active participation in water conservation among the citizens.