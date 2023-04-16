MP: Modi government misinterpreting Constitution, says leader Parshuram Sisodiya

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): Malhargarh Block Congress Committee members paid tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at Devnarayan temple complex in Dalit-dominated Khakhrai village.

Former district vice president Azhar Hayat Mev and district spokesperson Suresh Bhati also attended.

The event began with newly-wed couples thronging the temple to seek blessings and garlanding the portrait of Ambedkar. A mega procession was also carried out in the village.

Addressing the event, leader Parshuram Sisodiya accused the Narendra Modi government of misinterpreting the basic structure of the Constitution and misleading people. They have no faith in the Constitution.

Bhati said that Ambedkar is known as the architect of the Indian Constitution. He faced several economic and social discriminations in his initial life. His life story of struggle and success is an inspiration for all. He also played a key role in social movements for the rights of Dalits and women.

Block president Anil Sharma said that he inspired women, Dalits and underprivileged people for equal participation in all spheres and fields.

Ashok Khinchi, Janpad representative Rameshwar Rathore, veteran leader Mohanlal Gupta, block president Tulsiram Patidar and others also addressed the programmme.