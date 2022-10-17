e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Mhowgaon to get Narmada pipeline costing Rs 15 crore

MP: Mhowgaon to get Narmada pipeline costing Rs 15 crore

For this, a 12 km long 400 mm pipeline will be laid from Sonway to Mhowgaon. With the help of which 11 MLD water will be available for Mhowgaon.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
File Photo
Follow us on

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): So far Indore Municipal Corporation is supplying Narmada water to areas under Mhowgaon Parishad. The council is spending Rs 16 to 17 lakh every month on this. But now the council is going to lay its own Narmada line by spending Rs 15 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. For this, recently the engineers have prepared the DPR for the 12 km line from the Narmada-Gambhir link project.

A few days back, the council had prepared the DPR of this project. Under which water will be brought from the Narmada-Gambhir link project near Sonway toll. For this, a 12 km long 400 mm pipeline will be laid from Sonway to Mhowgaon. With the help of which 11 MLD water will be available for Mhowgaon.

Council CEO Dilip Srivastava told that this Narmada water scheme of Rs 15.50 crore has been prepared keeping in view the next 30 years. At present, the Municipal Corporation is getting 1.5 lakh litres of water per day. Under this scheme, a pump house will be built in Sonway. Two tanks and a water filter station will be built. Presently the DPR has been sent to SGSITS for evaluation. After it is okayed it will be sent to the committee formed under the supervision of the collector.

Read Also
Bhopal: Accused lacked financial capacity to issue big amount cheque, said court in cheque bounce...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: Harassed by neighbour, TV actor Vaishali Thakkar ends life; search on for accused named in...

MP: Harassed by neighbour, TV actor Vaishali Thakkar ends life; search on for accused named in...

MP: Three women drown in dam backwaters in Mandsaur, two missing, two rescued

MP: Three women drown in dam backwaters in Mandsaur, two missing, two rescued

MP: Women entrepreneur fair organised in Mhow

MP: Women entrepreneur fair organised in Mhow

MP: Dewas Dist Olympic Assn to organise marathon

MP: Dewas Dist Olympic Assn to organise marathon

MP: Mhowgaon to get Narmada pipeline costing Rs 15 crore

MP: Mhowgaon to get Narmada pipeline costing Rs 15 crore