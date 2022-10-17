MP: Mhowgaon to get Narmada pipeline costing Rs 15 crore

File Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): So far Indore Municipal Corporation is supplying Narmada water to areas under Mhowgaon Parishad. The council is spending Rs 16 to 17 lakh every month on this. But now the council is going to lay its own Narmada line by spending Rs 15 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. For this, recently the engineers have prepared the DPR for the 12 km line from the Narmada-Gambhir link project.

A few days back, the council had prepared the DPR of this project. Under which water will be brought from the Narmada-Gambhir link project near Sonway toll. For this, a 12 km long 400 mm pipeline will be laid from Sonway to Mhowgaon. With the help of which 11 MLD water will be available for Mhowgaon.

Council CEO Dilip Srivastava told that this Narmada water scheme of Rs 15.50 crore has been prepared keeping in view the next 30 years. At present, the Municipal Corporation is getting 1.5 lakh litres of water per day. Under this scheme, a pump house will be built in Sonway. Two tanks and a water filter station will be built. Presently the DPR has been sent to SGSITS for evaluation. After it is okayed it will be sent to the committee formed under the supervision of the collector.