MP Medical Colleges Neglect Radiation Machines, Wait For Linac Continues; Radiation Machines Functional Only In Indore, Jabalpur | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the health department prepares to install Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machines in all five old medical colleges, the concerned institutions are hardly paying attention to running the current radiation machines properly for patients’ treatment.

However, the installation of LINAC machines is taking time as purchase orders have not been issued to these medical colleges so far.

State Cancer Institute, (NSCB Medical College) Jabalpur, HoD Dr Rawat said, “Medical colleges of only Jabalpur and Indore have radiation machines in working condition. In Bhopal and Rewa, radiation machines are not working while in Gwalior, they frequently develop technical glitches. All the five medical colleges, which are old have machines for radiation for cancer patients treatment.”

The absence of functional machines, despite high number of cancer patients, has forced many patients to seek costly treatments in private hospitals, increasing the financial burden for Below Poverty Line patients.

The government already announced plans to procure new medical equipment worth Rs 1,000 crore, targeting tertiary cancer care in colleges in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Rewa and Jabalpur, with new units planned for 2026.

More than 1,500 cancer patients reach Gandhi Medical College (GMC) in the state capital every month hoping for treatment, but due to the absence of radiation facilities, they are receiving only OPD consultations. The cobalt machine has been lying defunct for years and the brachytherapy unit has also been lying shut.