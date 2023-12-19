MP: MD Tomar Visits Jhabua, Reviews Power Management

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The managing director of Madhya Pradesh West Region Electricity Distribution Company Indore, Amit Tomar visited Jhabua district on Monday. During his visit to villages including Para, Rajala, and Ranapur, he took information regarding supplies, revenue collection, and consumer satisfaction among others.

Apart from quality power supply and continuous increase in consumer satisfaction, he also directed timely revenue collection to the concerned department.

Tomar also sought information from the workers working at the sub-station under Para Electricity Distribution Centre regarding the process of MRI and timely payment of salary. The MD also reviewed the construction of the new 33/11 KV sub-station being built in Rajla under RDSS and instructed the officers and representatives of the concerned agency to complete the work on time.

On this occasion, Jhabua superintending engineer DS Chauhan gave information about the electricity service. Executive engineer Sukhdev Mandloi, HP Dabur, and others were present.