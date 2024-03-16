MP: Man Gets 2 Yrs In Jail For Illegally Carrying Weapon

FPJ

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Second Additional Sessions Judge, Barwani, Dr Sarika Giri Sharma sentenced a man to two years in jail for illegally carrying a weapon and also slapped a fine. On August 1, 2020, head constable Sanjay Sharma, attached to Nagalwadi chowki Balsamud, received a tip-off regarding weapon smuggling.

Responding swiftly, a team intercepted the accused identified as Arbaaz, a resident of Sendhwa. Upon searching him, a country-made 125 bore pistol was discovered in his possession. Further inquiry revealed that the accused lacked the necessary licence for the weapon, leading to its confiscation.

Unauthorised used car dealers raided, 130 vehicles seized In Bhilwara

District transport department inspectors Vivek sirotha and Shiv Charan Meena raided two unauthorised used cars dealers憂K Auto near gayatri ashram and another at Chittorgarh road預nd seized more than 130 cars.

District transport officer Gaurav Yadav said that dealers were selling cars without a trade certificate and they were selling cars without registration, which caused a revenue loss to the government. At the time of the raid, some used car dealers pulled down the shutters of their shops and ran away.