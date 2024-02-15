 MP: Man Booked For Giving Triple Talaq To Wife After Failing To Conceive
A few years after marriage, Irfan used to taunt her for 'not being able to conceive a child' and threatened to abandon her several times.

article-image
Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man from Ruthiyai area in Guna district was booked for allegedly giving instant triple talaq to his wife after she failed to conceive, the police official said on Wednesday. As per reports, the victim identified as Ashiya Banoof Ruthiyai was married to Irfan alias Bittu Khan (Khejra Road, Guna Cantt) in May 2013 under Muslim law. A few years after marriage, Irfan used to taunt her for 'not being able to conceive a child' and threatened to abandon her several times.

According to Ashiya, she was moved out of their home around three years ago and used to live with her paternal family. Despite efforts to reconcile the differences, Irfan remained adamant and resorted to physical abuse. The situation escalated when Irfan visited her home around two days ago and gave her triple talaq, to end their marriage. Despite pleas and interventions from Ashiya's family, Irfan reiterated the divorce and left the premises.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the man at Ruthiyai police station under sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which bans the practice of instant triple talaq. Notably, the victim had also filed an application in January accusing her husband of giving instant triple talaq. The Supreme Court had earlier banned the controversial Islamic practice of instant divorce, terming it as arbitrary and unconstitutional.

