MP: Lord Mahakal is now Bheerulal’s last hope to resolve his plight in Agar

FP Photo

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Many of the passersby were astonished as they saw a 65-year-old Bherulal crawling on the road under a scorching sun. After inquiry, it was learned that Bheerulal, a resident of Jethali Machalpur village of Rajgarh district is on his way to the Mahakal temple to raise his grievance, as Lord Mahakal is now only his last hope to resolve all his problems.

Sharing his plight and what forced him to take such a gruelling route to reach the holy shrine, Bheerulal said, “I’d 10-bich of agriculture land which he got from the government. Meanwhile, for a long time, villagers started disposing of their waste on his land and as a result, his entire land turned into the dumping ground,” he said.

Distressed by this, the old man ran from pillar to post in his village seeking administration help to resolve his problem, but in vain.

Failing to get any help from the administration, he finally decided to take Lord Mahakal's refuge.

Bheerulal who left his village on April 25, about 13 days back already covered 66 kilometres out of 130 kilometres from his village to Mahakal temple in Ujjain and hoped that the remaining distance would be covered in the next couple of weeks.

As per Bherulal, there are only 7-8 trolleys of garbage on his land and if it is removed, then his problem will resolve, but even for this no one is listening to his plight and his last hope is from Lord Mahakal only.