MP: Lineman falls off electric pole in Narayangarh, dies

Narayangarh (Madhya Pradesh): A 61-year-old lineman repairing an electricity fault sans any safety gears, died after the electric pole he was working on broke off. The incident took place in Narayangarh town of Mandsaur district on Tuesday. As per details, the deceased person was identified as Sukhlal Nayak, 61, a resident of Badri village.

On Tuesday, Sukhlal climbed an electric pole in Barujna area to fix a fault. As the lineman was repairing the fault, the electric pole broke off and he fell on the ground, which led to his death on the spot.

Angry villagers and kind of the deceased protested outside the hospital, raising slogans against the power distribution company and administration. They refused to take away the body after the post mortem.

They also apprised Malhargarh block congress president Anil Sharma of the incident. On being informed, Sharma along with other party workers Liaquat Mev, Ramchandra Karun reached Primary Health Center Narayangarh. Tehsildar Sanjay Malviya accompanied with SHO Tejandra Singh rushed to hospital and tried to pacify the angry protestors.

Congress leaders demanded immediate assistance of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 25 lakh for the victim's family. They also demanded a permanent job to one of the kin of the deceased at the electricity distribution company.

Tehsildar Malviya assured them to take up the matter before the higher ups.

Following the assurance of the official, the family accepted the body and took it for the last rites. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in connection with the incident.