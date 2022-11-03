MP: Ladli Laxmi Vatika inaugurated in Dhar

Representative image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the Ladli Laxmi Utsav, various programmes were arranged at the district headquarters on Wednesday. MLA Neena Verma along with Ladli Laxmi Yojna 2.0 beneficiaries, collector Pankaj Jain, municipality vice president Kalicharan Sonvaniya, and others inaugurated the Ladli Laxmi Vatika built in Shantikunj Colony, Dhar. A plantation ceremony was also carried out after that. On this occasion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's address was also telecast live from Ravindra Bhawan, Bhopal.

Similarly, in the programme organised at Lalbagh, MP Chhatar Singh Darbar said that the scheme is a very important scheme for the development of a girl child. The government is also providing assistance to girls for higher education. This yojana will also financially help them in completing their education and then getting married. Beneficiaries also received the certificates of approval. Child welfare committee members, department officials, employees, Anganwadi supervisors, Anganwadi workers and common citizens were also present.