MP: Lack Of Parking Space Plagues Jhabua Markets; Residents Urge Authorities To Take Measures

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The main markets of Jhabua are facing a severe traffic crisis due to the lack of parking arrangements. The situation has become so dire that traffic jams occur repeatedly throughout the day.

According to the residents, the roads in the main markets have become narrow due to encroachment and stalls on footpaths, further exacerbating the traffic congestion. Handcarts and kiosks are also parked on both sides of the road, reducing its width and making it difficult for vehicles to pass through.

"It is a nightmare to navigate through the main markets," said a resident. "The traffic is chaotic and it is a miracle that no major accidents have occurred yet," the resident added.

The traffic police have been trying to manage the situation, but the lack of cooperation from bank managers has hindered their efforts. Despite repeated notices, the banks have failed to provide parking arrangements for their staff and customers.

"We have asked the banks to make parking arrangements, but they are not paying any attention," said a traffic police official. "We have also informed senior police officers about the situation, but so far, no action has been taken."

The situation has become so dire that locals demand that the government take immediate action to resolve the issue. "We urge the government to take immediate action to provide parking arrangements in the main markets," said a local business owner. The administration has promised to take action.