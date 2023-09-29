MP: Jains To Take Out Shobha Yatra On Kshamavani Parv In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Jain community will take out a shobha yatra and Kalash Abhishek on Kshamavani Parv on Saturday.

Media in-charge Paras Jain Gangwal said that members worshipped Uttam Brahmacharya Dharma at Shantinath Digambar Jain Temple to mark last day of Das-Lakshan Parva. Hundreds of Jains also took out a grand shobha yatra and later celebrated ‘Janamabhishek’.

Similarly, the concluding day of Paryushan Mahaparva was celebrated with great pomp at Sankat Mochan Aahu Parshvanath Tirtha Kshetra. A havan was also performed for world peace, happiness and prosperity. Ravi Lad, Sadhna Gangwal, Jyoti Jain and Padma Gangwal besides other members were present. Kshamavani or Forgiveness Day is a day of forgiving and seeking forgiveness among jains.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)